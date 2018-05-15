The Mesa Press

Menu

‘I Feel Pretty’ projects a strong message of learning to love yourself for who you are

Delaney Schafnitz, Staff Writer
May 15, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Star Amy Schumer delivers a wonderful role in the perfect “ladies’ night” movie, “I Feel Pretty,” a film about learning to accept and love yourself for who you are, and not letting society change your view of yourself based on how one “should” look or act.

“I Feel Pretty” is the story of Renee Bennett, played by Amy Schumer, who runs the online version of a huge makeup company and magazine. Renee constantly feels less than those around her and is always trying to cover up her insecurities with new hairstyles, body shapers, and workout classes. One day, at one of the workout classes she was attending, Renee falls and hits her head only to wake up believing that she is a completely new person with a newfound self confidence.

Many rated the film on the low end of the meter, only reaching a 33 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, suggesting the film did not grab the attention of a big part of its audience. But for those who love Amy Schumer and her fantastic personality, they loved it. The film is a mixture of comedy, drama, and a little bit of romance. It teaches a wonderful message to the audience that you should embrace every single part of you.

This film is a must-see anyone who struggles with low self-esteem, insecurities, or lets society’s standard of “beauty” get in the way of truly loving themselves.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • ‘I Feel Pretty’ projects a strong message of learning to love yourself for who you are

    climate

    California continues to burn while nearing end of the year

  • ‘I Feel Pretty’ projects a strong message of learning to love yourself for who you are

    Culture

    Mesa offers assistance for students in need

  • ‘I Feel Pretty’ projects a strong message of learning to love yourself for who you are

    News

    Wildfires leave Northern California Communities in Ruins

  • ‘I Feel Pretty’ projects a strong message of learning to love yourself for who you are

    News

    St. Louis up in Arms

  • News

    Chancellor’s Forum Reveals News About Enrollment, No Budget Cuts.

  • ‘I Feel Pretty’ projects a strong message of learning to love yourself for who you are

    Culture

    “It,” the horror remake that finally floats

  • ‘I Feel Pretty’ projects a strong message of learning to love yourself for who you are

    News

    Trump administration rescinds DACA, hundreds rally to defend program

  • News

    Women survivors share their stories

  • ‘I Feel Pretty’ projects a strong message of learning to love yourself for who you are

    Culture

    Protesters keep up the pressure to halt construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline

  • ‘I Feel Pretty’ projects a strong message of learning to love yourself for who you are

    News

    Kluwe promotes tolerance at Mesa

Home
‘I Feel Pretty’ projects a strong message of learning to love yourself for who you are