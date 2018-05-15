‘I Feel Pretty’ projects a strong message of learning to love yourself for who you are

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Star Amy Schumer delivers a wonderful role in the perfect “ladies’ night” movie, “I Feel Pretty,” a film about learning to accept and love yourself for who you are, and not letting society change your view of yourself based on how one “should” look or act.

“I Feel Pretty” is the story of Renee Bennett, played by Amy Schumer, who runs the online version of a huge makeup company and magazine. Renee constantly feels less than those around her and is always trying to cover up her insecurities with new hairstyles, body shapers, and workout classes. One day, at one of the workout classes she was attending, Renee falls and hits her head only to wake up believing that she is a completely new person with a newfound self confidence.

Many rated the film on the low end of the meter, only reaching a 33 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, suggesting the film did not grab the attention of a big part of its audience. But for those who love Amy Schumer and her fantastic personality, they loved it. The film is a mixture of comedy, drama, and a little bit of romance. It teaches a wonderful message to the audience that you should embrace every single part of you.

This film is a must-see anyone who struggles with low self-esteem, insecurities, or lets society’s standard of “beauty” get in the way of truly loving themselves.