‘Life of the Party’ shows that sisterhood comes in many forms, and even ages

Actress Melissa McCarthy and her hilarious acting delivered a wonderful performance in this loving film about a mother who goes back to college with her daughter after facing an unexpected turn in her marriage. Comedic and sincere, this film warmed the hearts of many of those who watched it.

“Life of the Party” is the story of Deanna, played by Melissa McCarthy, whose husband tells her he wants a divorce. Realizing that her husband and daughter have been her entire world ever since she dropped out of college after getting pregnant with her daughter, Deanna decides it is time to go back to school and finish her degree. Facing a few difficulties and sparking a new love life on campus, Deanna bonds with her daughter more than ever and gains a wonderful new sisterhood with her daughter’s friends.

“Life of the Party” did not gain the best score among critics, only getting 5.5 stars out of 10. Many said McCarthy’s talent was wasted on this movie and that this movie proves that even the best actors need good scripts to perform well. But with the other portion of those who watched this film, it was a hit. “Life of the Party” revolves around sisterhood and warms the hearts of those with a soft spot for mother-daughter style movies.