Admissions Scandal, will they serve jail time?

The college admission scandal has been taking hold of many front pages at news outlets as more parents plead guilty. Unless a rock has been your dwelling for the last few months, the college scandal has been everywhere. Many affluent families have been helping their children pay their way into big name universities. Among some of the popular names are Yale, University of Southern California, and University of San Diego to name a few.

As parents are feeling the weight of the judicial scale bearing down on them, many of them are folding under the pressure and pleading guilty. With hopes that the guilty plead will lead to much better deal for the accused. But the real question remains, will the families actually be served justice on behalf of the citizens?

It’s clear that many will get off with a slap on the wrist and a hefty fine for fraud, but is that really justice? Most of the parents got themselves into this trouble by using their wallets, is it really fair to send the message out to the public that by using their wallet again they can be rid of the legal burden? That send out a message to the public that the only consequences of committing fraud against collegiate institutions is that the accused pay their way out again. By doing this we aren’t holding them accountable, and this should make current students and alumni of any college and university furious.

By not sentencing the guilty of actual jail time, we are depreciating the value of all collegiate institutions, and sending the message that admission can be bought. We have to uphold the integrity of our judicial system, as well as the ethics that colleges and universities should uphold.

One thing is for certain though, as the wealthy parents plead guilty and comply with authorities, William “Rick” Singer’s faith will be sealed. William “Rick” Singer, was the link between the parents, as they sought him out to fudge applications, and help the students in their all overall admissions experience.