Will Trump survive Impeachment?

Should President Donald Trump be impeached? This question has been circulating around the news and public since September 24, when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry. According to The Washington Post the impeachment process was started because Trump called Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine. During this phone call, Trump asked Zelensky to investigate his political opponent, Joe Biden. It is highly unconstitutional to try to influence a foreign political leader, and even worse, trying to do so to find dirt on Biden.

I strongly believe that President Trump should be removed from office for attempting to corrupt America. He has done it time and time again, but this time he has been caught red-handed, and Pelosi has had enough. Furthermore, he should be impeached for being dangerous, and for dividing the country by inciting hate and violence. According to the Washington Post, Pelosi said, “President Trump violates the constitution when he says it allows him to do what he wants.” Trump is abusing his power and he must face the consequences.

It is clear the vast majority of the people of the United States do not like him, because he has the lowest approval rates of all recent presidents. He has had numerous scandals during, and before his presidency, and the list keeps on growing. It has been proven that Russia aided his campaign in 2016, and adult film star Stormy Daniels has come forth to prove that she had an affair with Trump—and was paid to keep quiet. In addition, he has made life worse for people of color, minorities, and women during his presidency, by talking about them in a degrading manner, and making it seem like it is okay to act that way.

Just because he is our “leader” does not mean he should be able to get away with whatever he wants. Trump’s opinion on the impeachment inquiry, however, is that he feels mistreated, harassed and tormented, as his daily Twitter publications show. What about immigrants? Don’t they feel mistreated, harassed and tormented? I come from a small border-town and I know and have seen with my own eyes the struggle of being an immigrant. My people only want to have a better life on the other side of the fence. They are willing to do any kind of labor such as working in the fields, earning minimum wage, in extreme and dangerous conditions, in order to provide for their families. These jobs that they are “taking from us,” are jobs that no other person would take.

However, in Trump’s era, immigrants are considered “dangerous.” Therefore, Trump suggests shooting them in the legs to slow them down when crossing the border. Why don’t we slow down terrorists instead? In the past few months there have been numerous shootings, one after another, and they have become the norm. Are the killers behind the shootings immigrants? No, they are usually white, male, and racist, and fueled by Trump’s racist and xenophobic rhetoric. It is insane to think it is easier to gain access to a gun than to obtain a visa. Why don’t we build a wall to keep out these so-called “domestic terrorists” instead of immigrants? And what is Trump’s answer to the shootings? Tweeting his thoughts and prayers to the families of the victims. But when we fear going to a bar, to Walmart, to a concert and even to school—we are the victims. Do we want to continue living in fear? It is time for impeachment.