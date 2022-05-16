Is It Really Your Body Your Choice ?

On May 2, 2022 Politicio obtained a leaked initial draft majority opinion penned by Justice Samuel Alito indicating that the Supreme Court is prepared to overturn Roe and Casey in a pending final decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, expected to be issued by June 2022. This particular leakage of secret information was a bombshell due to the ramifications that could be in store for many women and teenage girls across the United States of America. To those that don’t know Roe v. Wade, 410 U.S. 113 (1973) was a landmark decision where the U.S. Supreme Court protected a pregnant woman’s liberty to choose to have an abortion without excessive government restriction.

Many decent arguments have been made for each side, some feel that an abortion is taking a life that could have been great, but It’s opportunity was taking from it. On the other side of the spectrum people feel that you should be able to choose what you want to do with your body and what’s inside of your body. There are plenty more personal reasons opposites feel strongly about their opinion.

So many people have accepted perspectives of elders and or what they saw and was taught while growing up so that means preconceived notions are trump, so only those that have been in a situation where the pregnancy was not planned by whatever circumstance and decided to go along with the pregnancy process or decided to eliminate the pregnancy process are exactly the people to make decisions on situations like these.

I’m a firm believer that a woman, and or teenager should have the right to choose what they would like to do with their body. (Teenagers with counsel of those close to them of course) solely based on the individual will have to actually go through the process of giving birth raising the baby if they do not want to give the baby up for adoption. I also take the stance that a woman should have the decision to choose to give birth or not because after all the woman will be responsible for that child’s life financially, medically and so on and so forth. People with the argument of no matter how you slice it abortion is taking a life I fully understand and it might sound cold hearted but why bring a life to this world that you have no intention of taking care of and caring for and no to mention the toll pregnacy and giving birth takes on the woman’s body.