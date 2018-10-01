Something Newsy: Episode 9

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

“SoccerCity v SDSU West”

The Press cast is kicking off October with a debate about the merits of investing in the business economy or investing in education. Should San Diego build a soccer stadium and a mini-mall to bring in tourism money and create jobs, or should the city hedge its bets on a biotech lab and a new multi-use stadium for SDSU instead?

The SoccerCity/SDSU measures will be on the November ballot for San Diego! What side are you on?

The Newsy Crew

Saida Hassan – host

Libni Galicia

Leo Abustan

Barbara Nedd

Cara Williams

Erik Acosta

Sources

SDSU West, on the ballot as Measure G

SoccerCity, Measure E

SD Tribune

Patch