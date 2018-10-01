Something Newsy: Episode 9
October 1, 2018
“SoccerCity v SDSU West”
The Press cast is kicking off October with a debate about the merits of investing in the business economy or investing in education. Should San Diego build a soccer stadium and a mini-mall to bring in tourism money and create jobs, or should the city hedge its bets on a biotech lab and a new multi-use stadium for SDSU instead?
The SoccerCity/SDSU measures will be on the November ballot for San Diego! What side are you on?
The Newsy Crew
Saida Hassan – host
Libni Galicia
Leo Abustan
Barbara Nedd
Cara Williams
Erik Acosta
Sources
SDSU West, on the ballot as Measure G
SoccerCity, Measure E