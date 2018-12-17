Something Newsy: Episode 12
December 17, 2018
Our topic for this week is covering freedom of speech, specifically on college campuses. Although conservative circles have been crying that freedom of speech is restricted to liberal ideas in higher education, The Mesa Press examines the extent to which that is actually true.
All of the opinions expressed here are that of the Mesa Press.
Libni Galicia – host
Erik Acosta
Saida Hassan
Cara Williams
Leo Abustan
