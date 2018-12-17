The Mesa Press

Something Newsy: Episode 12

Saida Hassan, Staff Writer
December 17, 2018

Our topic for this week is covering freedom of speech, specifically on college campuses. Although conservative circles have been crying that freedom of speech is restricted to liberal ideas in higher education, The Mesa Press examines the extent to which that is actually true.

All of the opinions expressed here are that of the Mesa Press.

Libni Galicia – host

Erik Acosta

Saida Hassan

Cara Williams

Leo Abustan

 

