Something Newsy – Ep. 18 – Quarantine Edition

Keep staying indoors with The Mesa Press’s first quarantine podcast episode! Our first remote recording covers the initial week of online classes due to the emergency coronavirus campus shut down! Find out how Mesa students are handling the shut down, indoor corona-free activities, quarantine homecookin’, distance socializing(or lack thereof), not working, and undiluted expressions RAGE!

Voices:

Editor-in-Chief – Renee Schmiedeberg

Reilly Buckenham – Features Editor

Rosanne Bangalan – Staff Writer

Jade Cole – Photo Editor