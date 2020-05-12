Something Newsy Ep. 20 – Times of the ‘Rona in San Diego

San Diego’s been in quarantine for just a week shy of two months. The county is slowly opening up, but do we as San Diegans feel safe? What’s going on with KKK activity in Santee? Who knew there were so many anti-lockdowners in San Diego? And WHAT are we going to do first when all this is over? Find out with us!

Editor-in-Chief & Podcast Producer – Renee Schmiedeberg

Staff Writer – Ana Laniado

News Writer – Michelle Armas