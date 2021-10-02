Something Newsy Ep. 29 – Meet the girls!
October 2, 2021
The independent student news site of San Diego Mesa College.
Nina Ortega is the Social Media Editor at The Mesa Press, and a second-year Journalism major who plans to transfer in the fall. Her goal is to pursue a...
Asia Ryan is the Opinion Editor for The Mesa Press as a second-year transfer student at Mesa College. Her plan is to transfer to San Diego State University...
Jennifer Aguilar is the News Editor at the Mesa Press. This is her second-year attending San Diego Mesa College, with a major in Journalism. She plans...