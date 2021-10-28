Something Newsy Ep. 30 – Transfer Talk!
October 28, 2021
The independent student news site of San Diego Mesa College.
October 28, 2021
Nina Ortega is the Social Media Editor at The Mesa Press, and a second-year Journalism major who plans to transfer in the fall. Her goal is to pursue a...
Jared Knobloch is the Editor-In-Chief at the Mesa Press, in his second year at San Diego Mesa College majoring in Journalism. His goal is to transfer to...
Kyle Ayson is the Sports Editor for his second-year at San Diego Mesa College and this is his third time working for The Mesa Press. He is majoring in...