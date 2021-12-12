Something Newsy Ep. 31
December 12, 2021
Episode 31 of Something Newsy features social media editor Nina Ortega, editor-in-chief Jared Knobloch, staff writers Oshae Hawkings and Victor Moore.
Nina Ortega is the Social Media Editor at The Mesa Press, and a second-year Journalism major who plans to transfer in the fall. Her goal is to pursue a...
Jared Knobloch is the Editor-In-Chief at the Mesa Press, in his second year at San Diego Mesa College majoring in Journalism. His goal is to transfer to...
Hello there my name is Oshae Hawkins at the time of this writing I am currently a sophomore at San Diego Mesa College. My main interests are anime,...
My name is Victor Moore. I'm from San Diego born and raised I'm an avid sport fans the San Francisco 49ers are my favorite team. This is my time of year...