Mesa’s Mens Volley Ball team spikes a new season





The Mesa Men’s Volleyball team looked anything but defeated during their 3-0 loss at home on Feb. 24 against Orange Coast.

This season, the team has one returning player and two with past experience. Jaime Lopez, the head coach, is excited for the challenge. “It’s taking a little bit to put together, but we will get there. We always peak a little bit,” said Lopez after the game. With plenty of good coaching and practice, the team will be able to maximise its potential by overcoming nerves and gaining experience.

For those who have never witnessed a Men’s Volleyball game, Mesa’s team is incredibly lively and intense. The games pull you in and keep you on your toes from start to finish. From just watching alone neither team made it evident on who was ahead or behind. “I want it to be so loud that a person can’t tell who’s winning or losing,” said Lopez. Constantly fighting, Mesa did not give up and regardless of the end score, Mesa only has one direction to go; up. Having a team with a majority of new players is nothing but a hurdle to overcome and an opportunity to discover every player’s strengths and weaknesses.

Further into the season Mesa looks to perfect their team cohesiveness and capitalize on the strengths they have. Goals take effort and commitment, something the team shows plenty of. Even though Mesa was behind, there was never a moment during the game when a player hung his head in defeat. To be able to do this in a losing game situation is incredibly honorable and shows true passion. Last season was Mesa’s first time making it to playoffs “that will be our short term goal,” said Lopez. With plenty of molding and emphasis that goal should be well within reach. The game against Orange Coast was a definite learning experience and made evident what needs to be worked on.

Mesa’s Men’s Volleyball team shows commitment to improvement and has plenty of room to grow. “We have a chance, we just gotta clean the details” said Lopez. Lopez wants to invite all Mesa students to watch and support the team. Mesa plays next at home on Mar. 8 against Irvine Valley. Admission with a student ID is $3.