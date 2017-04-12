Mesa demolishes College of the Desert at home

Sarah Crawford (5) pitching vs College of the Desert on 4/5 at Mesa college.





The Mesa Women’s softball team mercy ruled College of the Desert to the score of 10-0 in a short five inning game last Wednesday afternoon at Mesa College.

Sarah Crawford (5) took the mound for the Olympians and quickly found herself in some trouble in the first inning after a walk, sac bunt, and a single had runners on first and second. Then a surprising call came from the plate umpire. He pointed at the Desert player that was on first and said “you’re out! Coach will explain the call to you when you get back to the dugout.” The Desert coach had surprisingly screwed up and put the wrong number of the player on the lineup card, thus causing the runner to be out at first and getting the Olympians out of a first inning jam.

The Mesa offense was sparked in the 2nd inning when Brooke Alves (16) struck out, but made it to first on a dropped third strike. Following a sac bunt by Julian Abouserhal (2) that sent Alves to second, an RBI single by Victoria Garcia (11) scored the first run of the game. The Mesa bats weren’t done yet. Pitcher Sarah Crawford (5) crushed a deep ball to right center for a triple scoring two more. Desert pitcher Amanda Martinez (7), who had previously had no trouble with the beginning of the Mesa lineup, looked like she was getting flustered. An error by the third baseman, a ground rule double by Erika Byrne (13), and a bases loaded walk, had the Desert Roadrunners down 6-0 by the end of the 2nd inning.

The bottom of the 4th inning brought some drama as well, but not the type you would expect. A Bee swarm suddenly infiltrated the field when the Olympians had runners on first and second, sending everyone to the ground. The episode did not stun the Olympians as Sarah Cummings (1) singled to load the bases. The Olympians would end up scoring four more runs in the inning to put the game out of reach. “We give credit to the girls on a good offensive day like today” said assistant coach Anna Ontiveroz.

Crawford proved to be tough on the mound and at the plate. She pitched five scoreless innings while striking out one and inducing seven ground balls. At the plate she went 1-4, but scored a run and was responsible for driving in two runs. “She hits, she pitches, and she’s a leader” said head coach Jaclyn Guidi after the game.

The Olympians are not in contention for the playoffs this year, but they are still working hard to improve their game. Not every season will be a winning season, but the demanding work the Olympians put in will prep them for success in the coming years.

The Olympians next home game is 4/19 vs Mt. San Jacinto at 3 p.m.