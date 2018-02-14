Olympians come up short against #3 ranked Comets

The number 3 ranked Palomar Comets soared high above the M1 gym Friday Feb. 9th as they looked to take on the Mesa Olympians, defeating the women’s basketball team 31-86.

The Olympians looked to put a halt to their opponents recent winning streak, but with a record of (24-1) the Comets had no intentions of taking the foot off the gas pedal they had been riding for the last few weeks. Forwards Sophia Neubauer and Nia De La Pena-Thompson of Palomar dominated the paint, both offensively and defensively, making it an uphill task for the Olympians from the opening tip-off.

The entire Palomar team was firing on all cylinders including former Mesa student Andrea Laurent #24, who was dead eye from deep range. Laurent came into the game leading the team with an average of 40.4% from behind the arc, and knocked down another few to add to that total.

Mesa head coach Dee James commented on her team and said she was proud of the way they played against such a strong team. “The biggest plan was to slow them down,” coach said, “they’re a run-n-gun team.” The Olympians did look strong in the first half before they were only held to 10 points in the second. Mesa forward, Breanna Archie #24, was all over the place with 6 rebounds, 4 steals and 8 points on the night. Madelyn Cumbie also had a good night from the field picking up 14 points for the Olympians. “With the season being tough and our record…our main focus is to make sure that we’re still growing, still developing. Perfecting everything that we did today, because everything the ladies did today was great.”