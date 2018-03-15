Mesa softball scores 14-8 in a win against College of the desert

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The San Diego Mesa College softball team dominated College of the Desert at home, resulting in an outstanding 14-8 win.

The Olympians got off to an amazing start, bringing in five runs in the first inning. Sophomore, Savanah Wallace started the drive by hitting a double to get on base early in the inning. Freshman Annemarie Fischer connected on both of her at bats, with both resulting in doubles. Freshman Cassie Gonzalez also added to the box score by ending the first inning with a home run.

Gonzalez later stated, “The first inning was an adrenaline rush because of the amount of plays we made. We were ready to play our best and that is what we did!”

By the third inning, College of the Desert’s outfielder Nalacia Nelson managed to hit a home run, bringing in one of her teammates, making it 5-2 in favor of Mesa.

The Olympians were not quite done yet, their offense continued to power through, led by Gonzalez and her second home run of the game. Cassie ended the game with a team high five RBIs. Erika Byrne also contributed to the score, with four RBIs to help her team pull out the win.

Byrne mentioned after the game, “This game was a lot of fun because of the amount of action that was involved. These type of games are always difficult because we have to stay on top of our game to hold the lead.”

Overall, Coach Jaclyn Guidi was satisfied with her team’s effort. She mentioned, “We currently have a four game winning streak so we want to extend that. Our offense was sharp today and our defense shut out three innings.” When asked about her next game she said, “Grossmont is going to be a tough game so we have to be mentally and physically prepared.

The Olympians are currently 13-8 overall, with a 3-3 record in the Pacific Coast Athletic Conference. Their next two conference games will be at home against Mt. San Jacinto on March 21 and Palomar on March 23.