Mesa Soccer loses in tough game against City College

The Olympians arrived home on September 11th for their first home game of the season. The men’s soccer team has not been off to a great start this season and this game was no different.

The first half of the game was very uneventful. There were many attempted goals by each team but none were successful.

The second half was a completely different story. San Diego City College scored a goal in the first 10 minutes of the half. The goal was scored by midfielder Gustavo Velasquez and was assisted by forward Rafael Lopez. In the middle of the half the Olympians had two major plays but didn’t end up with a goal in the end.

The last five minutes of the game were filled with tension as each team tried to score a goal. The Olympians could tie the game or the Knights could get a larger lead. The Knights ended the game with a goal in the last two minutes of the game. Midfielder Luis Barrera scored the goal and was assisted by midfielder Gustavo Velasquez.

The game ended with a score of 2-0 San Diego City College taking the lead. The Olympians will hit the road for their next game at Citrus College.