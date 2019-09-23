Mesa’s Olympians maintain winning streak after defeating Knights

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The San Diego Mesa College Olympians kept this season’s winning record intact after their victory defeating the San Diego City Knights on Sept. 17. The Olympians won their sixth game of the season 5-0. Kenya Dantu, who plays Forward for Mesa, set the tone for the game by scoring the first goal, with impressive speed and agility. Three more points were scored during the first half of the game, followed by their final score during the second half.

As the Olympians huddled in a circle moments before the game, head coach Todd Curran provided words of encouragement. “Let the ball do the work,” said Curran. The Olympians positive energy and communication kept them close to the ball during the game, making it difficult for the Knights to keep up. The scoreboard boasted 4 points for the Olympians as the clock dwindled for the first half.

When the second half began, Mesa’s Midfielder Elena Jaramillo secured the ball, allowing her other teammates to attempt a goal. The second half started slowly. The Knights tried to answer back with a goal of their own, but with no avail as Mesa’s goalie Sarah Young blocked all attempts. In the final third, the Olympians seemed to be losing steam, but still controlled the ball as the fifth and final goal was scored.

“Our team is really close, and I think that helps us to be successful on the field,” said Mesa’s Forward Violet Renard. It was easy to see the camaraderie between the players during the game. Words of encouragement from Mesa’s players could be heard across the field whenever a goal was attempted or scored.

The impressive team is currently ranked #7 in the California Community College Sports Association (CCCSIA) and #14 in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 list, according to the San Diego Mesa’s athletics website.

“The San Diego City Knights were more organized than we had anticipated, so we had to focus on breaking them down. When we got into the offensive final third, I thought we gave away too many balls. We are currently working on being shaper and more dynamic to create more scoring chances,” said Curran.

Keep an eye out for the Olympians as they continue their season. They are scheduled to play the Jets from San Diego Miramar College Sept. 27.