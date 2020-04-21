The dynamic duo of Olympian softball

COVID-19 prematurely ended seasons of athletes everywhere, but the passion for softball will never end for sophomores Andrea Wright and Chelsea Gonzalez.

This duo was in the middle of a scorching hot season, both individually and as a team. The Olympians’ record was 13-7. Wright was leading the team in batting average and RBIs at .433 and 24 while Gonzalez was right behind her hitting .381 with 20 RBIs and a team leading 4 home runs.

The abrupt ending was unfortunate as this team had high aspirations they were determined to achieve. Wright said the team had a solid foundation from last season and improved since then.

“I think we had more girls that came in and fit the pieces better.” Wright said.

“I loved everyone on this year’s team,” Gonzalez added, “I thought we were going to go far.”

Luckily, this unfortunate situation will not be the end of their softball careers. With the CCCAA granting another year of eligibility to spring athletes, Gonzalez is “planning on staying” at San Diego Mesa for next season. She is determined to get to the next level and thinks this is the best opportunity for her.

Wright’s situation, however, is still unclear. She is assessing options of continuing on to play at a 4-year university or stay put as an Olympian. With the unusual circumstance the sports world is in, her decision will need time to play out.

While the pair’s futures might look different, they both possess a strong dedication and competitiveness for the game of softball. Both started learning the game as young children – Gonzalez at age 4 and Wright at age 6 – and began playing competitive travel ball just before their teen years. With both being born in San Diego, Gonzalez attended Bonita Vista High School while Wright attended Patrick Henry High School.

Originally, both players were committed to 4-year universities out of high school. But due to non-softball related circumstances, Gonzalez and Wright both enrolled at Mesa.

Since then, they have been outstanding players for the Olympians. Both players attribute this to their hard work, as well as each other.

“It’s about always asking for reps. Dre and I would get together on our off days and go hitting.” Gonzalez says, “You have to want it.”

“We used each other as motivation.” Wright says, “We pushed each other a lot. It’s hard when you don’t have someone right behind you, right on your toes.”

Head Coach Jaclyn Guidi praised both players for their dedication to softball. Guidi believes nothing is handed out and runs her program with these principles. Gonzalez and Wright both bought into this idea and their success is evidence to this.

This desire and grit were felt throughout the whole team and brought everyone together. Both players felt their competition in practices helped their success.

“Everyone was so passionate about softball.” Gonzalez said.

Both agreed that the team comradery has been a highlight of their time as an Olympian. This year’s team chemistry was especially strong. They spoke about a specific overnight road trip to Glendale where all the players grabbed their own rubber duck from the hotel lobby.

Wright said, “There was a whole jar of rubber duckies and everyone ran straight for it and took as many as they could.”

“There were different kinds of rubber duckies. We were just hanging out. Everyone was snapchatting their rubber duckies. It was just so funny.” Gonzalez described.

The unofficial mascots of the softball team even made appearances in the dugout.

Little moments like this can show the power of sports. The memories and relationships created through hard work and competition has a profound impact on human beings.