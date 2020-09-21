San Diego Mesa College Telehealth Services and the importance of therapy

Therapy can help students release a workload of stress that will benefit their future endeavors since stress can be a mental block for many.

While the COVID-19 pandemic is still ravaging with no signs of stopping any time soon, students’ mental health has become a priority. The pandemic has caused students to endeavor in a frustrating transition to online learning, which has caused many to seek out a therapist to help them with their discouraging emotions.

Finding a therapist can be difficult for students who don’t have the financial means; thankfully, Mesa college is now offering free telehealth services. Students will have access to a licensed marriage and family therapist, a licensed clinical social worker, a family nurse practitioner, and nurse physicians.

These free services are aimed to help students who are struggling with the switch to online classes and have been feeling discouraged due to the stay-at-home orders that have been implemented since early March. Students can now receive telehealth services by calling the Student Health Services Office at 619-388-2774 to schedule an appointment.

These services will be available on Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nurse practitioners are available daily. To access the other health services you need to make an appointment at the Student Health Services Office.

Mental issues often take their toll on students as they try to juggle classes, work, and personal issues which opens up the possibility of anxiety. According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, the most common disorders are specific phobias affecting 19 million, major depressive disorder affecting 16.1 million, social anxiety disorder (SAD) affecting 15 million, generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) affecting 6.8 million, and panic disorder (PD) affecting 6 million.

The fact that students are facing a multitude of responsibilities while trying to have a social life as well can cause students to feel overwhelmed. These disorders might cause their goals to be delayed, wavered, or deleted, so it’s important for students to be conscious of their mental health.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced us into revolving our lives around it in order to contain the situation and get back to normal, even if it’s taking longer than we thought.