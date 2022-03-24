Mesa dominate in route of Southwestern



San Diego Mesa controlled from beginning to end in an 11-2 rout of Southwestern Saturday afternoon. The stage was pretty much set for a long day at the ballpark for the Southwestern Jaguars with a 5-run 1st inning solid defense and 7 dominant innings from starting pitcher Abraham Sanchez. “The game plan was to apply pressure offensively and defensively” according to right fielder Sean Alvarez. Southwestern pitching woes proved to be the Achilles heel for the Jaguars by the bottom of the 5th inning Southwestern was on their 3rd pitcher giving up 4 runs and a home run to right-center by Isaiah Gomez who went 2-4 on the afternoon with 2 RBIs. Mesa put together a complete game executing on all 3 phases, aggressiveness on the basepaths turned into 7 stolen bases and tight defense led to an inning-ending double play in the top of the 6th and 11 runs speaks to the offensive output by The Mesa Olympians. Starting pitcher Abraham Sanchez stretched out 8 hits over the course of seven innings and gave up no more than 2 hits in an inning. Reliever Clay Fordham took over in the 8th inning to get the final 6 outs and only gave up 2 hits and no runs, capping off an efficient day for the pitching staff. With just about 21 games left coming into Saturday’s game and sporting a 2 and 16 record, all hope could have been lost for the Olympians instead the Olympians showed determination and heart. If the Olympians can capitalize off this dominant victory, there’s no telling what could happen the remainder of this season. The 1st inning and the 5th inning were where the Olympians did the most damage. Outfielder Andrew Gauna led off the bottom of the 1st with a leadoff double and was able to score off a single from Isaiah Gomez being aggressive on the basepaths Isaiah stole second which was the second stolen base of the inning, Jake Klimkiewi immediately followed that up with an RBI double after Abraham Sanchez was hit by a pitch Trey Concepcio batted in another two runs capping off a five-run four-hit 1st inning for the dominate Olympians. Leading off the bottom of the 5th Isaiah Gomez hit a 2-run homerun sparking another rally for the home team after being walked Jake Klimkiewi stole second and Abraham Sanchez followed that up with a single and a stolen base to put the icing on the cake Trey Concepcio batted in another 2 runs which pretty much put the game out of reach for the visiting Southwestern Jaguars.