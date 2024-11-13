‘Eternal Atake 2’, A long-awaited, underwhelming sequel

American Rapper Lil Uzi Vert released their fourth full-length studio album, “Eternal Atake 2,” on Nov. 1. This album is a sequel to their second full-length studio album, “Eternal Atake,” which was released on March 6, 2020. However, these two alien-themed albums are completely different from each other.

The album starts with a song called “We Good,” which has a nice beat to it, but lacks quality of lyrics. This goes for their other songs on the album like “Light Year (Practice),” “Meteor Man,” and “Paars In the Mars.” They all lack lyricism but have nice beats to them. If you are a fan of beats and do not care for lyrics, this album might be for you. The beats however compared to their past work are just not the same. The rapper is known for their unique lyricism and beats, which is why listening to this album was a shocker.

One song that might catch your eye is “The Rush feat Big Time Rush,” at the beginning of the song you can hear the voices of the popular American pop music boy band. When listening to the song, you would think you would hear more from them but unfortunately, they just had a tiny moment in the song which turned out to be disappointing. The majority of the lyrics were ”I’m Big Time Rush.”

The next set of songs was “Not An Option,” “She Stank,” “Mr.Chow,” and “Lyft Em Up,” which included heavy-beat bass and dull lyrics. Most of the songs in this album were hard to follow and the last song on the album “Space High” struggled to end the album properly, despite having a catchy beat, and different flow compared to the other songs, the lyrics don’t do the song justice.

Lil Uzi Vert has had a great discovery from their EP “Luv is Rage” and “Luv is Rage 2” with songs like “XO Tour Life” and “The Way Life Goes (feat. Oh Wonder)” which were very successful and popular back in 2015 and 2017. Reflecting back on this album, it sounds completely different compared to their past work, it seems to be that they are stressed in a new direction.

Many fans were excited and have waited since 2020 for part two of “Eternal Atake,” but unfortunately when the album was released there was disappointment for many all over social media. This unfortunately was not one of their best projects released, from random voices in the album being pitched down deep, with lots of chaoticness in some of the bea with horns blasting in the background. This was an unforgettable project of theirs that you can skip on listening to. Hopefully, their future projects will be better.