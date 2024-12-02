‘Arcane: League of Legends’ is an animated masterpiece

“Arcane: League of Legends” is one of the best displays of animation and cinematography, with great characters and exciting story. Created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee, this steampunk action-adventure is pure energy.

From the opening credits, its beautiful animation and soundtrack will grab your attention. The series appeals to both audiences that have never played “League of Legends” and long-time fans of the video game franchise. The series kills the notion that video games can’t be adapted into films.

The story is set in the region of Piltover, in the underground city of Zaun, following sisters Jinx- voiced by Ella Purnell, and Vi- voiced by Hailee Steinfield. The siblings fight to stay together while the world around them tries to tear them apart. Within the first season, you see the growth of the siblings and how life has changed them after their separation. You also see the rise of Piltover with characters like Jayce, using Hextech technology to bring change to Piltover, while those in the underground city of Zaun struggle. The story also perfectly depicts what it is like when the “higher powers that be” and“the natural order of things” collide in an all-out war for power.

“Arcane” resonates with current societal and cultural issues in several impactful ways, particularly through its exploration of class disparity, power dynamics, identity, and the consequences of unchecked technological advancement. It also shines a light on mental health problems. It portrays characters like Jinx, how societal neglect, childhood trauma, and lack of support can lead to destructive cycles.

Story continues below advertisement

The series uses Hextech, a form of advanced technology, to show how the power of such technology could be used for good or evil depending on the person who wields it. As technology accelerates in real present time, there are increasing concerns about how it can be used for both positive and harmful purposes.

Although the highly anticipated third installment is years away, the impact of “Arcane: League of Legends” still continues to resonate, leaving fans with much to reflect on and discuss as they await the continuation of its powerful story. With its future as promising as its debut, “Arcane” remains a cultural milestone. Check out “Arcane: League of Legends” on Netflix.