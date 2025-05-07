Mesa College bursts with culture at Festival of Colors

Hundreds of students, faculty and others attended Mesa’s annual festival of colors on May 1.

This festival is a celebration of different cultures. The festival went from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and it offered presentations, art displays and a variety of food.

The festival of colors started right around 10 a.m. with Mesa College President Ashanti Hands delivering a speech on the South African greeting sawubona and its deeper meaning.

“What sawubona translates to me is, we see you. It’s a relationship through sight. It says that I see you, we see you. Not just your physical presence. It’s not just about me seeing you sitting in these seats. It means that I see the whole of you. That I see your hopes, your dreams, your future, your dignity, your worth. That I believe that you have value and that you are welcome here,” Hands said.

This speech was a great transition into the first performance of the day, a traditional African dance.

Apart from the dance and the traditional clothing, the artists also gave us lessons on some items from their culture. They talked about the ngoma drum, a traditional part from the southern part of Africa, and the role it plays in their culture.

Following the performance there were some interpretive dance performances that represented South American culture. They represented the cultures of Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Bolivia and Ecuador to name a few.

The penultimate performance of the day was a traditional folkloric dance to pay homage to Mexican culture. This traditional dance can be found all throughout Mexico and the dancers highlighted this well by doing a couple of custom changes throughout their performances.

The final art piece of the night was a homage to Asian culture with a martial arts performance, a samurai performance or “demonstration” and finally the traditional dragon dance from China.

The festival of colors not only had many different art pieces to watch and enjoy, it also had other learning opportunities. Many Mesa College students were set up right next to the quad with different booths containing information on many different countries. Countries like Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, China were a few of the many that were on display there.

As the final performance ended and the students packed up their booths, Mesa College’s annual festival of colors wrapped up successfully, drawing students and faculty in for the day to learn and appreciate about the many different cultures in the world.