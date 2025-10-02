Plans are underway for the 70th anniversary of the sister city between San Diego and Yokohama

In 2027, San Diego and Yokohama, Japan, will celebrate their 70th anniversary of the sister city partnership. The two cities are planning celebratory events, according to Yuko Mitchell, executive director of the event.

“We are thinking of holding a friendly match between the San Diego Padres and the Yokohama DeNA BayStars,” Mitchell said. “Also, we are planning to host a Yokohama fair in San Diego next year. It will be a great opportunity to know Yokohama for the people living in San Diego.”

Yokohama is a port city facing the Pacific Ocean located next to Tokyo. With a population of 3.7 million—equivalent to 2.7 times that of San Diego—it is Japan’s largest single city. It was in Yokohama in 1854 that Japan and the United States signed the Treaty of Amity and Commerce, ending centuries of Japan’s isolation from the rest of the world. Since then, Yokohama has become a city where people from all over the world gather and various cultures and industrial technologies interact.

Almost exactly 100 years later, in 1957, the sister city relationship between San Diego and Yokohama began. This originated when Yokohama City donated snow-viewing lanterns to San Diego City, which led the Mayor and the Director of the Port of San Diego to visit Yokohama. In the same year, an animal exchange took place in which Yokohama presented mandarin ducks to San Diego. Through economic, academic, and cultural exchange, the two cities have built their relationships to this day.

In recent years as well, the cities have been actively engaged in exchanges. Mission Bay High School (San Diego) and Kanazawa High School (Yokohama) became sister schools in 2015, and the jazz band from Mission Bay High School visited Yokohama in 2023.

“This relationship has a long history, but most people don’t know about it,” Mitchell said. “I believe this anniversary celebration will be a meaningful opportunity to recognize this relationship and to learn about each other.”