Mesa students explore professions in the Spring 2020 Career Fest

The week of March 9-13, the teams of the Career Center and Work-Based Learning hosted the Spring 2020 Career Fest, a week-long event dedicated to career exploration for students.

Throughout the week, professionals from different backgrounds, such as humanities and STEM, offered employer meet and greets with the purpose of giving their take on their experiences and advice in the fields.

Monday and Tuesday consisted of one-on-one resume reviewing, while the two major events, the Internship and Service Learning Fair and Job Fair were held on Wednesday and Thursday at the student services building.

Some of the organizations present at the Internship and Service Learning fair were Jewish Family Service, San Diego Pride, and Big Brothers and Big Sisters of San Diego County.

“I think these events are great opportunities for all of us,” said Jorge Cordova, a chemical engineering student. “Internships are an important step into professional careers.”

The job fair, held on Thursday, hosted companies such as A Change in Trajectory (ACT) San Diego, T-Mobile, Curology, YMCA of San Diego, and more.

“A lot of kids don’t really know what kind of direction they want to go in,” said Rocky Gharib, recruiter of ACT San Diego. “Something like this job fair will help them explore different options or maybe realize that they want to do something that they didn’t know they wanted to do.”

The Career Fest concluded with the “Promise to Career Mini Conference,” where Mesa alumni shared some of their experiences in their professional careers.