Campus Safety at Mesa College: Ensuring security and offering personal safety training!

In light of current world events, campus safety is an important topic that affects the mental and physical well-being of students and faculty on campus alike. Mesa College, part of the San Diego Community College District (SDCCD), takes campus safety very seriously. The main objective of any college is the education of its students, and allowing students to focus on the learning they have invested in, and not on personal safety.

Jacqueline Collins is the director of college facilities and operations, as well as Lt. Nelson, head of the campus police for the SDCCD Police Department, were able to provide information about campus safety. They wanted to reassure the student body that the campus is “exceedingly safe” and provide insight into the many methods that they use to stay prepared for potential emergencies and maintain the security on campus.

The administration at Mesa College would like the students to know that they are taking a proactive approach to campus safety through the efforts of the campus police department, led by Lt. Nelson, and dedicated members of the staff like Collins. They shared their insights on the current state of campus safety measures, their approach to community policing and emergency preparedness, with which they set a very comforting and reassuring tone.

Lt. Nelson revealed that the SDCCD police department oversees the campus security for several campuses, including Mesa College, and has been actively working to enhance safety measures. Lt. Nelson has an extensive background in law enforcement, stating, “I have over 31 years of experience with the San Diego County Sheriff Department, where I retired as a Lt. in charge of the Homicide Division. My past roles have included significant responsibilities in cyber security and threat assessment.” He brings an extensive background in law enforcement and a wealth of knowledge to his role securing the campus that is vital to campus safety.

Regarding the safety of the campus, Lt. Nelson emphasized that “Mesa is an exceedingly safe campus. The officers don’t really deal very often with students being a problem on campus.” He goes on to further clarify saying that “If we are interacting with students, typically, they have been the victim of something… most of the interactions we have are with students who are victims of incidents, such as thefts or damage to personal property.”

The most common issues would be stolen property (backpacks) or damage to vehicles in the parking lot. Nelson mentioned that some of the incidents stem from outside of the campus. In regards to this, he stated that “occasionally, individuals experiencing homelessness may enter the campus, sometimes causing disturbances. We handle these situations by either taking law enforcement action or connecting them with the services they need.”

In light of that, consider ways to keep personal property safe while on campus. For example keeping belongings within sight at all times, not leaving bags unattended and the doors are locked and valuables are out of sight. It is also important to remain mindful of one’s surroundings. Having situational awareness is important to personal safety and when in doubt report suspicious behavior.

Personal safety is a significant concern for some students, especially when walking to vehicles late at night. “The campus is well-lit, and we have blue emergency phones for reporting incidents,” Nelson explained. He also reiterated the availability of an escort service, saying, “If students feel unsafe walking alone, they can call our communication center, and we will send an officer to escort them.”

In light of the recent suicide prevention month they discussed preventing self-harm incidents. In the event of a mental health crisis, the Mesa PD are trained to respond. Collins elaborated on the proactive measures taken by student health services to support mental health on campus throughout the year. Mesa College “deploy suicide prevention workshops and many other resources throughout the semester,” Collins said.

Furthermore, Lt. Nelson highlighted that campus officers undergo extensive P.E.R.T. (Psychiatric Emergency Response Team) training in response for psychiatric emergencies, including an additional three days beyond the standard training. He further shared two recent success stories where officers intervened during potential suicide attempts off campus and nearby, utilizing techniques learned in their training to safely de-escalate situations and save lives by getting them the resources they needed.

The importance of community involvement in campus safety cannot be overstated. As Collins remarked, “There is a strong partnership between the police department and the campus.” This partnership is cultivated through regular communication and outreach initiatives, reinforcing the idea that safety is a collective responsibility shared among students, staff, and law enforcement.

For instance, one upcoming event is the Safety Fair on Oct. 17 in the quad area. The fair will feature hands-on demonstrations, equipping them with tools to respond effectively in emergencies, and serves to engage the campus community actively. Collins expressed enthusiasm for the event, stating, “We look forward to having a great time at that event, where participants can learn essential skills to protect themselves in emergencies.”

This event will provide participants with valuable skills in first aid, fire extinguisher use, CPR, and earthquake preparedness. “We’re excited about the safety fair, where we’ll provide hands-on learning experiences to equip everyone with the necessary tools for safety,” Collins added.

At the upcoming safety fair, various booths will provide information and demonstrations on essential survival skills in case of emergency. Collins noted, “We want to teach students how to have a meet-up plan in case they are separated during an emergency.” By involving the community in these educational initiatives, the college demonstrates their commitment to creating a safer environment for learning and providing students with life long tools for safety.

The San Diego Mesa College Safety Fair will be held by the C-CERT on Thursday, Oct. 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Mesa Quad. Students will have an opportunity to learn about the Campus-Community Emergency Response Team (C-CERT), First AId, Evacuation Tent, Breathless CPR, Search & Rescue and Self Defense. Any questions may be directed to Matt Fay at mfay@sdccd.edu.

As listed on the Campus Safety page the goal is that “as you get involved with activities in the classroom and around our campus, we work hard to ensure that you remain as safe, healthy, and productive as possible.” Balancing school, work, and life can be challenging, so it’s a relief to have one less thing to worry about.

In case of emergency the Mesa College SD Dispatch the direct line for assistance is 619-388-6405, which students can use for safety escorts and emergencies.

Report a safety concern at the Campus Safety Concern Form, here.

File a complaint online if necessary, here.

For additional information, view the most recent crime statistics and the annual security report for 2021-23 through the following links: