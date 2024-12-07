Mesa annual cocoa and cookies event helps alleviate finals stress

What is the annual cocoa and cookies event? After being asked how the event started and the reason for it, project assistant Leilani Maanao shared her thoughts. “It is a seasonal event to decompress from the semester and life obstacles.” Maanao said.

Admission staff member Jocelyn Werlinger elaborates “The event has been occurring for a while and the purpose is to celebrate the season of greetings while delivering a calm and friendly environment for students.” For those who attended the event, you could indulge in decorating a paper cup with art supplies such as stickers, crayons, markers, etc. The Mayo Clinic Press shares “In the 1940s, healthcare workers noticed art had a positive impact on mental health and enabled expression”. The event also provides calm Christmas music, cocoa, cookies, chai tea, and candy.

According to Stress.org, “American Psychological Association 2024 studies found 40% of U.S college students suffer from anxiety and depression. Furthermore, 25% suffer from lack of sleep, which impacts students’ academic performance.” Both Maanao and Werlinger sympathized with students since finals and end-of-the-year stress can have a mental and emotional toll. Sources of stress for college students are affording the cost of living alongside enrollment, socially fitting in, relationships, trauma, substance abuse, sleep management, etc.

After attending the event, the stress that I, along with other students felt was temporarily lifted. During the event, a few students felt comfortable sharing their experiences while remaining anonymous. One student was dealing with stress due to finals coming up since they were barely passing their courses and fearing failing classes. Another student was depressed due to unspecified friend circle drama, which impacted their academic output. The next student was backed up in a class due to sleeping during their morning class because they suffer from sleep apnea, which occurs when your brain doesn’t produce melatonin resulting in a lack of sleep. Another student was stressed due to constant balance struggles between school, work, and social life. The last student failed a math course and is stressed over the outcome since they took the course the maximum amount of times allowed.

Story continues below advertisement

Studies show plenty of students experience anxiety, depression, or both. That’s why it is crucial to engage in therapeutic activities and to be around positive influences who have your best interest.