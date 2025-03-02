Chancellor: ‘Not backing down’ on student and faculty protections

Chancellor Gregory A. Smith led a forum on Feb. 25 at the Mesa Commons Conference Room, addressing new laws protecting students and faculty from immigration enforcement, record-breaking enrollment and potential changes to campus funding.

He briefly brought up the fact that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) rescinded a long-standing policy that identified schools, hospitals, and churches as “sensitive locations,” excluding them from immigration enforcement actions.

Because of this, Immigration and Customs Enforcement will no longer treat these previously “sensitive locations” any differently from other locations.

“I am not backing down from this moment at all,” Smith said. Smith added that he would rather be sent to jail than to allow his students’ and faculties’ rights to be violated. He would fight for freedom and protection, no matter the cost.

The chancellor took action and introduced a law recently enacted for the safety and freedoms of students, AP 3415, on immigration status security.

He stressed that the district’s campuses are an educational institution, and not the place for immigration enforcement. Anybody could enter the campus as a citizen or student, but not anyone could enter on business.

The chancellor advised that if an ICE official presented a warrant or subpoena to a student or faculty member, they should first refer the official to the district office.

He encouraged students to ask, “Am I being detained?” and “Am I free to go?.” If they feel unsafe, they should contact campus police immediately.

The forum was unlike any other given in a long time, providing insight into his personal thoughts and his change in attitude toward injustice. The chancellor deeply expressed his support and empathy to those affected by new policies and changes.

Other topics discussed include record-breaking enrollment, potential funding changes, as well as ways that artificial intelligence and virtual reality could affect students.

In addition to the new policies, he went over the effects that President Donald Trump’s new executive orders could potentially have on Mesa College as an HSI, and its general funding. In particular, he mentioned Executive Order 14173, titled “Ending Illegal Discrimination And Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity”, and Executive Order 14159, titled “Protecting The American People Against Invasion.”

The first order, he states, has already yielded negative results within the employees at schools all around California, giving examples of people being fired due to being a diversity hire. And the second order, order 14156, could impact institutions that enroll undocumented students, operate legal aid clinics or offer in-state tuition to undocumented individuals.

The chancellor assured that he understands the position given to him. He acknowledged his identity as a cisgender, heterosexual, white male. He has a responsibility, because of his identity and morals, to express the struggles of others and fight on their behalf.

He conveyed a message to those affected by social injustice, stating, “people see you visually, and start to layer onto you what identity gets to be” and that he has the responsibility and obligation to say what needs to be said, in places most don’t get the opportunity to.