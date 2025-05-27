Mesa offers student parents variety of resources

A San Diego Mesa study from the 2023-2024 academic year shows 6,360 student parents were enrolled with 3,855 being single parents. Single parents make up the majority with 60.6% and they have to raise a child without their other parent as well as handle the workload school requires.

Student parents need to take time to study and attend classes, while finding a way to afford food, housing, childcare, technology, transportation, physical health/toiletries, and mental health. There is a lack of awareness about the struggles so many go through, but Mesa has resources with the purpose to alleviate some of the stress.

San Diego Mesa College has a team consisting of Johanna Aleman, Jacqueline Collins, Kyung Ae Jun, Gilda Maldonado, Claudia Perkins, and Alexis Primo. They have a program called “Family U Cohort” that has increased data regarding student parents, which has resulted in an increased awareness of student parents.

The Family U Cohort aims to create student-parent spaces and places, provide appropriate support services and workshops, increase understanding of policies, and offer training regarding the student-parent population. Campus partnerships have increased enrollment and retention of student-parents and there is now a dedicated space for them – the Family Resource Center located in LRC-113.

Located in the learning resources center there is a family resource center that has dedicated staff that want to help as much as possible. The center provides a place for student parents to study, while their kids can play with toys, watch tv, or enjoy snacks.

“Student parents have only been regularly visiting for 1 month due to a lack of awareness,” project assistant Rosalie Fuentes said.

It is important to raise awareness, so other parents know it is possible to return for higher education in order to get better jobs and provide a better life for their children.

“The Stand” provides 100 points per semester that can purchase food and/or clothing on the shelves for certain points varying based on the item. “CalWorks” provides workshops such as parent cafe and healing circles in the family learning center.

Coleen is a 57-year-old single mother with two children that are now grown, but was there looking over her daughter’s little girl since she became a student parent herself.

“Time management was very difficult and single parents feel they need to be at two places at the same time,” Coleen said.

She was able to vent to her single mother friends who knew what she was going through and EOPS, toy drives, and financial aid helped her as well.

“It is very challenging being a student single parent, but it is a challenge with no regrets and just want to do the best job possible,” Coleen said.

San Diego Mesa College has taken efforts to bring awareness to student parents and provide resources to alleviate stress. For assistance visit the family resource center located in the learning research center.