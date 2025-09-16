Bienvenidos: A Warm to all Mesa Students

Olympians came out in force on Thursday to attend the Latino/a/e Bienvenida at the Mesa Commons Quad, where Mesa staff prepared more than a dozen booths to display campus services, arts and crafts, and free food for students.

Over 200 students gathered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to take in the sound of Latin music and the festivities on offer. Booths for the Mesa Pride Center, Honors program, Chicano Studies, Language Department, Financial aid and more were set up to inform all about the many services offered at San Diego Mesa College.

“It’s been a great time. I’m grateful for the opportunity that’s been given to us.” said Cesar Lopez, a professor of Chicano studies.

A sound system and D.J. were set up to play upbeat music and encourage students and staff to dance. There was also a chance for students to enter a drawing for a free Amazon gift card by attaining five unique signatures from the booths. Even as early as 11:30 p.m. most booths were averaging 25 students who visited, most of whom asked questions.

The staff operating the booths were friendly and excited to share their information. Many were pleased to see so many students engaging, such as Jesus Cortez, who was assisting the Transfer Department booth. He commented on how many students had such knowledgeable questions and how lively the atmosphere was.

Cortez said, “We Olympians really have such a great culture here.”

A resource that might be particularly useful for first year students, was the Peer Navigator Program. This program is designed to assist students through their first year of college, including academic success and learning opportunities.

“It’s been great that so many students are interested in our services.” said Peer Navigator Christine Patawaran.

Another department worth highlighting is the Borderless Scholars program, intended to assist undocumented, “Dreamers”, DACA receipts, and mixed status students including free legal services. Counselor and Cordinator Àngel Aguilar Garcia was very helpful and willing to share all about the services provided.

“They are especially important considering the state of things.” Garcia said.

Stand out personalities such as Danté Jones, tutor and co-cordinator of the mesa Honors club, were committed to helping students to the best of their ability, all the while being friendly and approachable. In Jone’s case, even answering students questions during our interview.

“Our motto at Honors is ‘Honors is for everyone and at Mesa, everyone is an honors student’” Jones said. “Our other motto is ‘Why not’.”

Reactions from students were extremely positive, all over there were students grabbing food, crafting jewelry, talking with each other, and enjoying the free horchata and tea. A particular favorite was the frozen dessert’s booth, which had a long line all the way up until they ran out.

“I mainly came out here for the gelato.” Rayne Elkern, a 3rd year Psychology major, said humorously

All in all, the event was a big success, and it certainly made a splash. With friendly and helpful faces at every turn, it is understandable as to why so many students had such an enjoyable time.