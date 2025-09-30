SDSU professor sparks conversation for Constitution Day

Guest speaker Dr. Kimberly Fletcher gave a presentation to an audience of over 100 people on Sept. 17 at Mesa College campus for Constitution Day, featuring a concise history of U.S. presidential unilateral power and the role of the Supreme Court in deciding that power.

Dr. Fletcher’s presentation and subsequent Q&A lasted over an hour and a half, where she and audience members engaged in a passionate dialogue about matters of congressional power, citizen involvement and foreign affairs. The audience for her presentation was so full that some audience members had no seats in the lecture hall and instead sat down in the aisles beside.

Mesa College President Ashanti T. Hands introduced Dr. Fletcher, and was among several San Diego Mesa College faculty in attendance. Dr. Fletcher was quite impressed with the turnout for the presentation, and despite her nervousness presenting to such a large crowd, she was grateful for the Olympians’ engagement and responses.

“It was a wonderful experience, and [the Q&A] is probably what I enjoyed the most… Students were speaking from the heart.” Dr. Fletcher said.

The presentation partially focused on the relative recentness of the president’s unilateral power in foreign affairs. According to Dr. Fletcher, it is a common sentiment that the president has always held full power over foreign affairs. In actuality, the United States v. Curtiss-Wright Export Corp. of 1936 was a monumental case and turning point for presidential power. Its primary holding being that the president holds significant power over foreign affairs as the U.S.’s “sole organ” according to then-Rep. John Marshall of Virginia.

According to Dr. Fletcher, Congress had “the lions share” of the authority to make foreign policy decisions prior to 1936. Many presidencies following this decision had further pushed the role of the president as the sole authority in regard to foreign affairs, including the Trump, Bush, Biden and Obama administrations. Despite this, she was keen to point out that since early in U.S. history, presidents have tried to expand their power.

“Presidents have long asserted unilateral action, this is not new in 2025.” Dr. Fletcher said.

Dr. Fletcher is a professor of political science at San Diego State University, and this was her first time speaking at Mesa College. According to her, it was Mesa Professor Michelle Rodriguez who first reached out to her, and she was grateful to begin forming bonds and connections with Mesa College.

Dr. Fletcher hopes that her connection with Mesa College will lead to a deeper connection between Mesa and SDSU, as well as a greater appreciation for the students who transfer to SDSU from Mesa