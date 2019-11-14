Disney Launches New Streaming Service

First there was Netflix, then along the way came Amazon Prime and HBO. Now a new company is jumping on the streaming service bandwagon — a mass media name many are very familiar with.

Disney has announced it will launch its new service, Disney+ this month. Nearly all the content the company creates will soon be offered on this new platform. It’ll be the exclusive home to stream theatrical blockbusters from the “Star Wars” franchise Marvel Cinematic Universe, Pixar — and even old school (as in the early 2000s before the network went down the drain) Disney shows, as well as movies. Additionally, the company recently obtained rights to ESPN and FOX, which will bring on shows like “The Simpsons.” Those are some big titles to showcase, but are they enough to make Disney+ worth the price?

Disney+ is being offered for $6.99 per month. As of now it is cheaper than other platforms like Netflix and Hulu that range from between $4.99 to $15.99, which depends on the type of plan or number of users on an account. The company is trying to secure customers by offering bundles and pre––ordered deals. However, who is to say the price won’t fluctuate like the rest? Robert Iger, the CEO and chairman of the Walt Disney Company, is smart and will “up the ante” to make even more of a profit because being a billionaire is not enough already. It’s like how advertisements will say “starting at” and yet the price just gradually increases over time.

When Disney+ was first unveiled in 2017, Iger stated“…our plan on the Disney side is to price this substantially below where Netflix is. That is in part reflective of the fact that it will have substantially less volume.” That’s his initial plan, but plans change at any given time, especially with big name brands and their demand.

Disney+ is set to launch within the next few weeks, operating as an app on platforms including all iOS Apple devices, Android, ROKU and Apple TV. The website states that one account on the app can be used on a maximum of ten devices. This is perfect for those who like to have streaming services on both their phone or laptop, or simply have ten people that they actually like to share with. Sharing is caring especially in this economy.

Unlike Netflix, which made a name for for its original movies and shows, just how original will Disney+ be? The company should just charge Netflix for streaming its films and stick to what it knows: operating the most expensive theme parks and its retail stores. Disney+ seems like a winner on the surface, but it just might be too late to join the streaming party overall. The company is already successful with its multiple ventures to date. There’s simply no need, except for greed.

On the contrary, many ‘90s kids are excited for this service. All of the original Disney Channel shows and movies will be returning, including popular favorites. As of

now, the cartoon “The Proud Family” is making a comeback and actress Hilary Duff from “Lizzie McGuire” confirmed the hit show will appear on the upcoming service.

Whether you are apart of the MCU or a fan of Disney Channel original movies, get ready to cancel all your weekend plans and grab your favorite snacks. Disney+ is set to officially launch in the U.S. on November 12.