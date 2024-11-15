How laughter acts as good medicine, a sign of resilience

Have you heard the saying, “laughter is good medicine”? The ability to laugh at challenging situations shapes some of the best comedians. Many top comics, like comedians Chris Rock, Mike Epps, D.L. Hughley and Dave Chappelle, share a twisted take on painful childhoods or difficult life situations that many people find very humorous. These comedians resonate with audiences because their narratives feel relatable.

Humor in the face of challenges is seen as a sign of resilience. When a situation that once made you cry can make you laugh, it becomes a powerful, transformative experience. But why does this happen? Let’s explore.

Humor’s power to heal or transform lives is an evolving field. I became interested in the idea that laughter and humor can be healing and transformative after a personal experience I’d like to share. Let me tell you the story that sent me down this rabbit hole. In the summer of 2001, I worked as a shipping and receiving lead at Unisys Corporation in Rancho Bernardo. Every day, a FedEx delivery driver would arrive with receivables, always cheerful and infectiously excited. His happiness and energy were contagious. One day, unable to contain my curiosity, I asked, “Why are you so exuberant every day? I’ve never met anyone so excitable.”

He shared his story: while undergoing chemotherapy for cancer, he had a near-death experience and was clinically dead for over a minute. He described seeing a dark tunnel with a light at the end, and when the doctors brought him back, he felt compelled to embrace humor and happiness. He stated that when he came back to life that he did not see any reason to be sad. According to him, he had been clinically dead and felt that why should he allow himself to be overcome with dark feelings when he saw the light?

He decided to be happy, and that every day while in the hospital recovering he would watch The Three Stooges and I Love Lucy in order to keep him laughing. Despite a grim prognosis, he was determined to remain positive and laugh his way through this challenging time. He credited his “miraculous recovery” to his positive outlook and daily laughter, which he believed helped him heal. According to his account, it was his positive attitude and choice to use a daily dose of laughter to get him through this challenging time.

This concept stayed with me. Although I can’t verify his story scientifically, the idea that humor might support recovery and resilience inspired me to research the effects of laughter on health. Studies have shown that laughter therapy can aid in recovery, especially for cancer patients. In May 2015, a study published in the National Library of Medicine found that even a single laughter therapy session reduced anxiety, depression and stress in breast cancer patients, recommending it as a first-line complementary therapy.

There are two ways to connect with people: by appealing to their emotions through relatable content or intellectually through fact-based reasoning. For intuitive individuals, emotional connections are more relatable and impactful, while others may respond better to facts and logic. In today’s social media age, where many are locked into information silos, reaching emotions can be a more effective way to communicate in a relatable, transformative manner that can lead to changing hearts and influencing minds. The heart is the center of emotions.

Neuroscientists have found that experiencing positive emotions, like humor, joy and happiness, increases dopamine production in the brain, which enhances feelings of well-being. This enables more neural connections, supporting flexibility and creativity—key resilience factors. Laughter also boosts memory, confidence and status, making funny people influential.

I love the idea that funny people might be more intelligent, as ScienceDirect suggests. Positive humor is associated with relationship satisfaction, extroversion and high self-esteem. However, sarcasm, ridicule and self-defeating humor do not offer the same benefits and are often linked to aggression and a depressed mood. Positive humor and self-reflection signal resilience. Albert Einstein attributed his brilliant mind to a childlike sense of humor.

In organizations, a positive culture is often a productive one. Humor enhances well-being and helps students recall information. I took an improv class, and I incorporate humor when teaching martial arts to boost memory retention. Humor is powerful and transformative. An article in The Conversation suggests that everyone could benefit from a stand-up comedy workshop; I’ve found humor helpful in public speaking, as it strengthens audience connection better than a dry delivery.

The Cancer Center highlights the power of laughter for cancer patients, noting that “sometimes, allowing yourself the time and room to see the humor in some of life’s lighter moments can bring levity to the situation. In those moments, choosing to laugh is like a booster shot to your resilience, with no unpleasant side effects and hopefully some unexpectedly pleasant ones.”

Therapeutic laughter programs (TLPs) are on the rise to treat various illnesses. Laughter therapy groups worldwide gather people to practice intentional laughter, which helps release “anti-stress and joyful hormones,” according to the International Journal of Community Based Nursing and Midwifery. The New England Journal of Medicine has recognized laughter as a complementary therapy since the 1970s.

According to the Journal of Korean Academy of Nursing, studies on laughter therapy have specifically targeted dialysis patients, the elderly, transplant patients, postpartum women and smokers. An NLM publication, “Laughter and Stress Relief in Cancer Patients: A Pilot Study,” examined how therapeutic laughter programs reduce anxiety, depression, and stress in breast cancer patients.

Further research shows laughter therapy reduces anxiety, depression, tension and rage, while also improving sleep, pain management, lung function and immunity. According to the Asian Oncology Nursing Journal, studies among cancer patients demonstrate laughter’s positive effects on quality of life, resilience and immunity.

I became particularly interested in exploring how laughter boosts immunity. Its role in reducing stress, anxiety and depression is well-documented, but its impact on recovery from cancer, dialysis and postpartum depression is compelling. According to the Canadian Family Physician, TLP results show potential health benefits, though The Journal of Advanced Nursing notes that more evidence-based research is needed.

In the study published by NLM, according to the numerical rating scale (NRS) scores for anxiety, depression and stress of the TLP group decreased by 1.94, 1.84 and 2.06 points. The NLM study found that TLPs effectively lower anxiety, depression and stress, especially in breast cancer patients undergoing radiation treatment.

TLP sessions involve various types of laughter, such as rhythmic clapping, whole-body laughing, and laughing with dance. Sessions typically end with calming exercises and sharing experiences, which help participants reflect on TLP’s impact. Some therapists advocate “fake it ’til you make it,” suggesting that forcing oneself to laugh can release endorphins, serotonin and dopamine, which enhance well-being.

Interestingly, many comedians have transformed personal challenges into humor. Austrian researchers found that those who enjoy dark humor tend to have higher IQs, as processing humor requires cognitive and emotional flexibility. The study suggests that funny individuals exhibit higher verbal and nonverbal intelligence and are generally less aggressive.

Research has shown that habits practiced consistently for 21–28 days can influence the body on an epigenetic level, meaning they can alter how genes express themselves, particularly in response to chemicals associated with stress, anxiety and happiness. This concept is based on the idea that behaviors, even small daily habits, have the power to “switch on” or “switch off” certain genes, effectively reshaping how the body manages stress and emotional health.

For example, establishing a regular habit of meditation, physical activity or laughter can reduce cortisol (a stress hormone) and increase endorphins or serotonin, chemicals that boost feelings of well-being. Over time, such habits can lead to changes in gene expression associated with improved resilience to stress and enhanced mood stability. This adaptability of our genes to lifestyle factors is a core principle in the field of epigenetics, which suggests that while our genetic code may be fixed, the way our genes express themselves is highly influenced by our environment and behaviors.

Intentionally seeking laughter every day can help improve mental health, sleep, breathing, pain reduction and boost immunity. Children laugh up to a hundred times a day, but as life’s stresses accumulate, laughter becomes less frequent for adults. Engaging in activities that prompt laughter—like watching a funny TV show, attending a comedy show or telling dad jokes—can strengthen resilience and improve immunity. Humor is a resilient trait; according to the Austrian study, those who find humor in challenges tend to be less aggressive and more resilient. Remember humor is a sexy trait. Finding ways to have a positive outlook and be able to laugh at your trauma is a sign of resiliency. Let’s find ways to laugh more and create more humorous environments.