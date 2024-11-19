Normalization of step-sibling romance in media needs to stop

The movie poster of the second movie in the Culpa Mia series. Courtesy of Primevideoes on Instagram.

As odd as it sounds, the over-normalization of romantic relationships between step-siblings is a common trope in media today. And viewers tend to find this trope entertaining and enjoyable.

A popular example is the books turned into movies, the “Culpa Mia” trilogy. The books were first popular on the app Wattpad, which were later turned into physical books and most recently, the movie. Not only are the other two movies already filmed, but the sequel is to be released this December. The first movie blew up on TikTok, with the demographic rushing to Amazon Prime to get a taste for themselves.

But this raises the question, why are step-sibling romances so widely liked and endorsed? Is it because it’s forbidden?

If a situation like this happened in real life, it’s hopeful that society would deem it taboo and weird.

However, on TikTok, a massive surge of the trend “born to be lovers, forced to be siblings” has been circulating. It’s unknown how many are deemed “jokes,” but the amount of them is quite concerning.

This upsurge of the romanticization between step-siblings opens the door for writers to tiptoe between what’s technically legal, but morally wrong. But as mentioned before, it’s not just step-siblings that have been portrayed as lovers.

Written in 1979, “Flowers in the Attic,” a book turned into multiple movies portrays a relationship between a brother and sister. Blood-related siblings. The series includes four films that are considered to be interrelated.

The normalization of romantic relationships could be damaging to those who may have experienced trauma with siblings or step-siblings. Not to mention, it could give the impression that getting romantically involved with a sibling of any sort is normal. This could create mixed feelings for those struggling and could bring a negative stigma for victims.

Not only that, but it can also affect the parents’ marriage. Imagine what would come if say the step-siblings want to get married? Don’t we consider those who are related by marriage family? So indirectly, those step-siblings are technically related. But semantics aside, the question of why media may do this pops back up.

Maybe those writing and directing these books and films don’t mean to bring innate harm and are just doing it because it’s popular demand. But it doesn’t seem justifiable.

It’s important to acknowledge the negative implications that come with consuming taboo tropes in media, like the step-sibling trope.