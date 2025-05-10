Bad concert behavior is ruining the show for everyone

What is considered acceptable concert behavior? Concerts and live shows are an opportunity for communities to come together to celebrate their favorite performers. The energy and connection between the crowd and the musicians’ performance can amplify emotions. What should be an incomparable experience is being ruined by those who have forgotten how to act in that setting.

Concert etiquette seems to be a dying practice and is what makes or breaks the show for those attending. It’s almost as if live shows have developed into a competition of indifference. This refers to the type of people who show a lack of interest in the performance as well as respect towards others in the crowd.

Enthusiasm is expected during a performance but there are some people who put that enthusiasm into separate conversations. Some members of crowds take concerts as opportunities as social gatherings which is perfectly valid but it is not the time to have full-blown conversations. This factor also has to do with respect towards the performer as well, opinions on the setlist or comparing artists at a festival can be seen as disrespectful.

One of the biggest offenders are cell phones. It is understandable to want to have the memories of your favorite artist performing your favorite song but there are times when it becomes too much. Holding a cellphone in the air can block peoples views behind you especially in a tight space. It is also uncomfortable when people want to record themselves screaming a song while leaning against the people behind them.

With an increase in concert tours, music festivals, and social media usage, people will often share their experiences on various apps, specifically TikTok. There have already been major live-performance events this year including Coachella, Rolling Loud, The Grand National Tour with SZA and Kendrick Lamar, and so much more that have documentation on TikTok from people who have attended.

“Nonchalant” attitudes seem to be a concept going around on TikTok especially revolving around concert behavior. This term is often referred to those types of people in the crowd who are often silent and seem like they’d rather be anywhere else but present. This behavior seems to hold influence over the crowd because it feels like people are being judged for having fun or they’re acting out.

Entitlement and violence tends to be a recurring issue at live shows especially at venues where it’s standing only. Of course everyone wants to be in the front to actually be in the presence of the desired performer but pushing and shoving is overall dangerous and inconsiderate. There are other acts that affect the performer as well, for example throwing stuff on stage. It’s seen all over social media where artists retaliate because someone from the crowd threw a shoe or water bottle at them. This creates a negative impact because there is the chance of injuring the performer or causing a delay in their performance.

Oftentimes when this behavior is seen at shows it is presumed that alcohol or other substances are involved. While everyone is entitled to having their own fun at concerts, substances can lead to impaired judgment, aggressive behavior and health risks. In a large crowd all of the body heat circulating can cause somebody to pass out, even more so when a substance is involved.

The list goes on and on but concerts are meant to bring people together and give people the opportunity to have a lively experience. It is important to remember that for the most part, everyone in the audience paid to hear their favorite artist perform. Be mindful of others, aware of the space and overall enjoy the show.