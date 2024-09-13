The independent student news site of San Diego Mesa College.

Olympians continue dominance

The Mesa College Women’s Volleyball team stay undefeated.
Alfonzo Ellis, Staff WriterSeptember 13, 2024
Dominic Jones
Mesa College Women’s Volleyball team celebrates their 2023 state championship.

Before the match began, the unveiling of the Women’s Volleyball State Championship banner served as a preview of what the visiting team; The College of the Canyons, would be up against. The Olympians continued their domination by beating the Canyons 3-0 on Sept. 6; remaining undefeated with a record of 6-0.
The Olympians came out the gate strong in the first set, beating the Canyons, 25-11. The Olympians controlled the set from start to finish, putting pressure on the Canyons to come out stronger the next set.

A spike by the Olympians. (Dominic Jones)

With their backs against the wall; however, the Canyons came out with a commanding lead in the second set. With a key timeout and realizing the team that they are, the Olympians proved resilient and pushed back, winning the second set, 25-23.
Going into the third set, the Olympians learned from their slow start in the second set. The Olympians came out into the third set with high intensity; controlling the set from start to finish and winning the set 25-12.

Team celebrates after completing a set. (Dominic Jones)

Starting outside hitter Halen Kiefer set the tone for the Olympians, racking up 15 kills to help the team continue their undefeated streak. Keifer is a sophomore who leads the team in kills with 63 and 4.2 kills per set.
Keifer stated after the game, “The tone going into each set is intensity. We are a team that’s coming off a state championship win, but we still have a lot of new girls. We all know we have expectations and we have a target on our backs, so every opponent we play, we go in with the same mindset that anything can happen if we aren’t on our “A” game, so we go in fighting from the start.”

Halen Kiefer sets up for her team. (Dominic Jones)

“Not having a slow start and not having a lineup change can completely change the dynamic on the floor. We have good players and good depth, so we just want everybody to, regardless of if they start or if they go in at a certain point, that they can come in and do their job and have success and feel confident,” said Coach Bobbie Jo Stall-Vest.

Alfonzo Ellis
Alfonzo Ellis, Staff Writer
Alfonzo Ellis is a Journalism Major here at San Diego Mesa. One goal of his is bridge the gap between sports and comedy. He has dreams of one day being on ESPN as an analyst. When he isn't enjoying a good movie at a theatre or taking a deep dive into comics, he loves to spend time with his family.
Dominic Jones
Dominic Jones, Photo/Multimedia Editor
Meet Dominic Jones, the visual mastermind behind The Mesa Press. As the Photo/Multimedia Editor, Dominic turns stories into captivating visual experiences, blending traditional journalism with cutting-edge digital techniques. With a background in freelance photography and videography, he’s on a mission to make every shot legendary. When he’s not behind the lens, he’s busy dreaming up the next big thing in multimedia storytelling.
