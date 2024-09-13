Olympians continue dominance

Before the match began, the unveiling of the Women’s Volleyball State Championship banner served as a preview of what the visiting team; The College of the Canyons, would be up against. The Olympians continued their domination by beating the Canyons 3-0 on Sept. 6; remaining undefeated with a record of 6-0.

The Olympians came out the gate strong in the first set, beating the Canyons, 25-11. The Olympians controlled the set from start to finish, putting pressure on the Canyons to come out stronger the next set.

With their backs against the wall; however, the Canyons came out with a commanding lead in the second set. With a key timeout and realizing the team that they are, the Olympians proved resilient and pushed back, winning the second set, 25-23.

Going into the third set, the Olympians learned from their slow start in the second set. The Olympians came out into the third set with high intensity; controlling the set from start to finish and winning the set 25-12.

Starting outside hitter Halen Kiefer set the tone for the Olympians, racking up 15 kills to help the team continue their undefeated streak. Keifer is a sophomore who leads the team in kills with 63 and 4.2 kills per set.

Keifer stated after the game, “The tone going into each set is intensity. We are a team that’s coming off a state championship win, but we still have a lot of new girls. We all know we have expectations and we have a target on our backs, so every opponent we play, we go in with the same mindset that anything can happen if we aren’t on our “A” game, so we go in fighting from the start.”

“Not having a slow start and not having a lineup change can completely change the dynamic on the floor. We have good players and good depth, so we just want everybody to, regardless of if they start or if they go in at a certain point, that they can come in and do their job and have success and feel confident,” said Coach Bobbie Jo Stall-Vest.