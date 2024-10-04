Olympians win homecoming game 40-14

The San Diego Mesa Olympians continued their undefeated streak on Sept 28, a highly anticipated homecoming night with a 40-14 win over Grossmont College, improving their record to 4-0.

With a very dominating defensive showing by only allowing 57 total yards and creating three turnovers, the Olympians asserted their dominance at Merrill Douglas Stadium. The offense made big plays when it mattered to keep Grossmont trailing by racking up 490 total yards.

On the first play of scrimmage, the Olympians turned the ball over which led to Grossmont striking first and scoring the first touchdown of the game within the first two minutes. The Olympians recovered however, scoring five touchdowns in the first half while only allowing one defensive touchdown and ending the second half ahead 34-14

In the second half both teams struggled with multiple turnovers and both teams displayed solid defense. The Olympians managed to make 2 field goals while holding Grossmont scoreless throughout the rest of the game.

Story continues below advertisement

The Olympians team captains, Quarterback Jax Leatherwood and wide receiver Jalil Tucker both had strong performances, with Leatherwood finishing the game with 218 passing yards, 3 total touchdowns and 2 interceptions and Tucker with 8 receptions for 168 yards and 2 touchdowns.

“Each quarter we just wanted to go as hard as we can and be the best team we can be out there.” Halfback Santiago Salas said on the tone throughout the game.

“Things aren’t gonna always go your way, even in a game in which the score may say we played really well, there are a lot of things we need to clean up. We just gotta make sure when it’s not going our way, we stay focused on the next play, find the problem and fix it so we can move forward,” head coach Gary Watkins said on the team’s performance.

The Olympians look to continue their undefeated streak on Saturday Oct 5, at home against Saddleback College.