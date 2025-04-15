Olympians dominate Eagles as San Diego Mesa College sweeps 2 game series vs. LA Mission

Dylan Hosang was born and raised in San Diego County and attended San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts (SCPA) high school, graduating in 2012. He then attended San Diego Mesa College, starting in 2013, and transferred to Sacramento State University where he received a B.A. in Film Studies in 2018. He is now a double major at San Diego Mesa College studying web development and journalism. In his spare time, he enjoys going to Crown Point Park and eating Mexican food in Pacific Beach.