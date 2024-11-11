Mesa dominates Santa Monica

The team secured the victory thanks to Alivia Gillespie, who displayed high offensive effectiveness, including in three-point shooting, and scored 26 points in the game. Additionally, Stevie Lundquist contributed with a strong performance, recording 6 rebounds and showing excellent shooting accuracy, scoring 14 points in the game.

Both teams quickly showed that they were prepared to play with high intensity. However, it did not take Mesa College long to start gaining momentum on offense and build a lead. In the fifth minute, the Santa Monica team made their first basket, bringing the score to 7-1 in favor of Mesa who had home court.. Mesa College swiftly adapted to the game, forcing Santa Monica into constant defense. By the end of the first half, Mesa College had established a comfortable lead. The first quarter concluded with a score of 25-11 in favor of Mesa College.

The second quarter brought even more thrilling plays. The game became more intense, with numerous fast breaks and accurate shots from different ranges. When Santa Monica tried to tighten their defense, the ball often found its way to Mesa point guard Rayleen Moreno, who skillfully drilled a three-pointer, further increasing the team’s lead. Mesa College was able to extend their advantage and they led 48-16 at the half. Mesa defense continued to dominate in the second half, with Santa Monica struggling to find any rhythm. Mesa’s fast-paced offense proved to be too much for their opponents. Key steals and fast-break opportunities kept the momentum firmly in Mesa’s favor.

After the break, it seemed that Mesa College came back even more motivated and confident. Santa Monica tried to make counterattacks, but their efforts lacked consistency. Thanks to the protection of the basket by the player Alethze Marquez , Santa Monica’s chances of scoring were minimal. Mesa College continued to increase their lead and ended the third quarter with a score of 62-24.

The final quarter was dynamic, just like the first. While Santa Monica tried to shift the momentum of the game, Mesa College maintained excellent team defense and offense. The final whistle blew, confirming the score of 75-47 in favor of Mesa College.

The Olympians will host Saddleback in their next home game on Thursday, Nov. 14. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.