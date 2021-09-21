Charles ‘Chucky’ Price, Former Mesa College Student Athlete, unexpectedly dies.

Charles ‘Chucky’ Price, a Mesa College Alumni, died on August 29, 2021, at the age of 23. The details surrounding the tragedy have not been disclosed.

Price, more popularly known as Chucky, is survived by his mom, step-dad, brothers, and many friends.

Chucky was born in San Diego on July 13, 1998. After graduating from Clairemont High School, Chucky continued his education at San Diego Mesa College. He then transferred to San Jose State University on scholarship and graduated with his bachelor’s degree. Chucky was planning on attending Azusa Pacific University in the fall to continue his education. He went on to compete in the 200 meters, 400 meters, and 400×400 relay events. Best friend and teammate, Januar Ramadhan, says, “He was a leader and always lead by example, being a 400-meter runner he always led the workouts. He and I would train almost every day together at Mesa during pre-season before the team was even allowed to start running.”

Chucky was a devoted son, friend, and student-athlete. According to Isaiah Harris, his life-long friend, Price was extremely passionate about track. “From tearing his hamstring freshman year in college to bouncing back and becoming a D1 athlete in one of the hardest sports to receive a scholarship out of a junior college, his hard work and dedication were recognized and inspiring,” Harris said. “Charles Price, Januar Ramadhan, and I worked all summer on our goals. Getting ready for Azusa. We would stay up talking about making it to the USA World Team someday.”

“Charles had a plan with a vision and never gave up on any of it. No matter what type of adversity was thrown at him he always stayed consistent and kept his head high,” added Harris.

Chucky is remembered for not only his work ethic but his kind smile and heart. He was genuine, had a positive attitude, and was a best friend to many. “Charles was a kind-hearted and gentle soul,” says Ross Milo, a high school friend. This was a frequent comment from people who shared their memories of Price.

The family of Price created a GoFundMe to give him a proper burial. According to one of his GoFundMe comments from Shawna James, she wrote, “We will miss that beautiful smile, contagious giggle, and Chucky’s amazing talent. I loved to watch him run… his stride was beautiful.”

Our deepest condolences from The Mesa Press to Charles Price’s family, friends, and any other loved one who crossed paths with this young man. He will be missed both on and off the field.