Women’s badminton slay the Knights

Samuel Milton Wojtowicz, Opinions and Sports Editor
March 29, 2025
Dylan Hosang
Mille Touch serves to San Diego City College

San Diego Mesa College’s women’s badminton team pushed their winning streak to three matches with a big conference win. The team hosted the San Diego City College Knights on Mar. 19 and emerged victorious, winning 19-2. 

With this win, Mesa has been off to a strong start to the season. They have only lost once so far to badminton powerhouse, De Anza College. When asked about their success before the match, Head Coach June Andrews credited these wins to “really good veteran leadership,” with three strong players returning this season. She went on to add that they focused on adding strong players to strengthen the rest of the roster, “looking to win the conference and to make a run for that”, the state title.

Head Coach June Andrews addresses both teams before the match. (Dylan Hosang)

The Olympians got a boost right from the start, as City College forfeited three points due to not being able to fill the spots for all their matchups. With this leg up, Mesa came out of the gates strong. Mesa swept all the singles matches with especially strong performances coming off the racquets of their number 1 and two starters, Sophomore Mylene Keophaseut and Freshman Emily Chindamay.

Sweeping all of the singles matches is not an easy task to accomplish. Emily Chindamay gave the reason for this success after the match. She stated, “A lot of the girls including myself, we all put in hard work at practice and on the weekend at the public courts…, and I feel like our close bond really ties us together as a team.”

Emily Chindamay makes an athletic play. (Dylan Hosang)

This team bond showed as the Olympians went on to win all but one of the doubles matches. The doubles pair Mylene Keosphaseaut and Emily Chindamay found success in both of their doubles matches. Neither athlete lost a single set in their six total matches against the Knights. The doubles pair Christina Nguyen and Tien Nguyen fought hard in both their sets against Nicona Maruyama and Isabella Bejarano, but ultimately fell short 21-18,21-10. This loss didn’t affect their next match as the Mesa pair beat Dana Sanchez and Theona Phan in two sets 21-9, 21-8.

June Andrews didn’t hoard all the credit for San Diego Mesa’s recent triumphs. She made sure to shine a spotlight on Assistant Coach Thai Lay. Lay’s important role with the team was echoed by Andrews, stating he “really does a great job with strategy and making on the fly changes, coaching during the match.”

The Olympians can’t focus on their win for too long as they look to avenge their loss against De Anza College. On the tough upcoming face-off, Emily Chindamay shared the teams outlook on facing the strong opposition again, stating we are all very passionate and dedicated to working on not just ourselves, but us as a team in our doubles strategy” and that when you’re facing an opponent like De Anza “every point matters”. The upcoming match against De Anza will take place on Mar. 31 at 2 p.m.

About the Contributors
Samuel Milton Wojtowicz
Samuel Milton Wojtowicz, Opinions and Sports Editor
Samuel Milton Wojtowicz is currently majoring in journalism at San Diego Mesa College. Samuel’s role at the Mesa Press includes Opinions Editor and Sports Editor. Samuel’s ultimate goals are to either join the Baseball Writers’ Association of America or to be an alternative journalist covering underrepresented events around the globe. He spends his time outside school watching sports, reading, writing, and hanging out with friends.
Dylan Hosang
Dylan Hosang, Photo and Multimedia Editor
Dylan Hosang was born and raised in San Diego County and attended San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts (SCPA) high school, graduating in 2012. He then attended San Diego Mesa College, starting in 2013, and transferred to Sacramento State University where he received a B.A. in Film Studies in 2018. He is now a double major at San Diego Mesa College studying web development and journalism. In his spare time, he enjoys going to Crown Point Park and eating Mexican food in Pacific Beach.
