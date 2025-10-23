Mesa librarians are anything but quiet

The librarians at Mesa College’s Learning Resource Center (LRC) openly speak out for the community, encourage students to utilize the services offered and promote a deeper understanding of professors and staff.

On Wednesday Oct. 8, in the main entrance to the LRC, librarian Lisa Burgert and several other staff spoke with students all about banned books, and how Mesa College is committed to not letting any voices be stifled during the national trend of book banning.

According to Burgert, Mesa has been rather fortunate, in that they have not had issues with individuals or groups trying to get specific books banned from the LRC.

“Our guidelines are very clear. We don’t remove books.” Burgert said. “So that no one’s story is eliminated.”

At the same time, librarian Miguel Murillo presented to a classroom full of students on matters of the LRC’s operation and what the six librarians on staff duties and roles are. After the presentation, he openly encouraged students to ask questions. Before taking up his current position, Murillo was a student at Mesa from 2009 to 2011.

Murillo said that as a student he was very involved with the community, and as soon as he saw a position available at Mesa, he jumped at the opportunity. Murillo has several learning disabilities, including Dyslexia, which made certain schoolwork difficult for him, and he was not even aware of them until he transferred to UCLA. Despite this, Murillo said that with the support he received and his own dedication, he was able to succeed.

“I went through the whole process, taking tests and stuff, and after the main proctor left, the student [proctor] was like “How did you get in here?””. Murillo said humorously.

When Murrillo started working at Mesa, he said that it was interesting to see from the back end how Mesa professors and staff accomplished their duties. He complimented professors who were willing to engage with their students and the community, even in spite of all the work that such a position requires.

“I think a lot of students think that this is just it…” Murillo said, “But in reality if you’re not tenured, or even if you are, you’re working here, but you’re also working at City, you’re also working at Palomar.”

Just after Murrillo’s presentation, librarian Allison Gurganus was assisting a student in the same room. Gurganus has worked at the LRC for 18 years, and has been working in library services for 29. She said that her time at Mesa has been wonderful, and she loves the campus and students.

Gurganus’s mother was an art history professor at Mesa, and she knew that she wanted to work here as well. She said she was elated when she got hired at Mesa, and one of the highlights of her routine was to get lunch with her mother.

Gurganus, as an online services librarian, assists students who cannot physically come into the library, but she encourages all students who can to visit in person.

“99% of what we have to offer is free.” Gurganus said, “We want everyone to succeed.”

In short, the librarians at Mesa are not only involved with the community, they are part of it. So if you ever need help with studies, or just a relaxing place to do work, the Learning Resource Center on campus is your spot.