AI unveiling the benefits and risk

Artificial intelligence (AI) has become one of the most talked about things in this day and age. The more AI advances through its technology the more restrictions that should be placed on it. Too many cases have already proven the harms it can cause to those who are not careful using it. Videos, pictures, recordings, art and much more can all be replicated by AI. It is important to take measures and to tell the difference between what is AI and what is not.

According to a survey done by the Digital Education Council, it showed that 86% of college students use AI to help aid with their schoolwork. Advancements have become more and more profound and common leading to more common uses for people to use AI.

College students will mostly agree that AI is very helpful. For example, those who need spelling grammar help can use grammarly which is an AI based software app to help advance grammar. Most professors have acknowledged that the use of AI in any type of form is not acceptable.

However students aren’t the only ones using AI. Professors have been known to use AI to detect AI in their students’ work. It’s pretty ironic. There are many uses of AI an unlimited amount but how far is too far when it comes to the use of it. Obviously professors want original work from their students that shows their understanding of their lectures and teachings.

AI as a tool can be very helpful in many cases; however, just like anything else too much of it can start to become harmful. Being able to have AI write and do homework defeats the purpose of going to school and learning.

Overall small uses of AI such as using it as a tool to improve work can be very beneficial and overall the underlying purpose of it. Although getting carried away with it can do some serious damage without even realizing it. Less creativity can come from using it more often and less motivation to do actual work. Finding the median and limiting AI is overall a better option then letting it explain into a far more advanced state with no turning point.