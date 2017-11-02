Kingsmen is it worth it

Sequels have been flooding into theaters this fall, but the real attention grabber was released late last month. The movie was directed by Matthew Vaughn, and written by Vaughn and Jane Goldman. The cast was full of blockbuster actors like Taron Egerton, Channing Tatum, Halle Berry, and Jeff Bridges.

The movie drops right back into the dangerous, but classy story of the British secret agency-The kingsmen.Poppy Adams, the new villain controls the leading drug cartel while hidden in the shadows. Poppy, having seen the world around her succumb to drug addiction, designs a plan to infest all drugs with a deadly virus. Now it’s up to Eggsy to find the antidote and save the world yet again.

The cinematic experience of this movie was adrenaline pumping. The storyline held a tight grip on the audience’s attention-there were no dull moments throughout the film. The action was balanced with well-written comedy and thought-provoking situations.

The acting in this movie was energetic and spontaneous. The cast worked hard on the synergy; the bond built between the actors is significant. The special effects in this movies was the source of excitement. The explosion and dangerous car maneuvers were just the kick starter in the movie. The highly advanced weapons and technology used in this movie were extraordinary. Whiskey’s (Pedro Pascal) Electric Lasso, was has the capabilities to conduct high volts of electricity, and resist high levels of heat and pressure. Another piece of technology was the Statesman tracking device, which has to be in place in an area that produces mucus. Technology is a substantial factor in this movie, it helped give the push to break the barrier that most movies set as a climatic peak.

Overall this movie was money well spent; the storyline was entertaining and cognitively stimulating. I was on the edge my seat and on the edge of my thoughts. If you can I would implore you to go and see it.