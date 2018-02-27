The Mesa Press

'Game Night' is a cinematic win

Photo Credit: http://www.gamenight.movie

Chelsea Heath, Staff Writer
February 27, 2018

             “Game Night”  had its opening weekend at the box office Feb. 23, leaving the audience in tears from laughter. Directors John Francis Daly and Jonathan M. Goldstein have created an action-filled, comedic masterpiece that is guaranteed to produce a laugh-out-loud response.

             Married couple Max and Annie, played by Jason Batemen and Rachel McAdams, are two competitive game enthusiasts who regularly host game nights for their friends. Typically, game night for the couple means an evening of board games or Charades, but it gets taken to the next level when Max’s suave brother Brooks (Kyle Chandler) drives into town with his classic red sports car. Brooks gives game night a facelift when he decides to host a murder mystery party. He even ups the ante by offering a game prize to the winnerhis sports car. Then suddenly, what is supposed to be a night full of fun and games turns deadly….or does it?

             “Game Night” is certified fresh with a rating of 81 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Brian Lowry from CNN says, “‘Game Night’ is a riot– an energetic, consistently clever comedy that playfully toys with the expectations of a savvy audience weaned on such fare.”

              Full of twists and turns, “Game Night” has much to offer. Hilariously witty, action packed, with an added undertone of romance. It will leave you hanging on the edge of your seat while your stomach is aching from belly laughter.

 

