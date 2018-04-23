The Mesa Press

Menu

Have you tried San Diego’s best ramen?

taste+the+ramen+at+Underbelly
taste the ramen at Underbelly

taste the ramen at Underbelly

taste the ramen at Underbelly

Karina Bazarte, Staff writer
April 23, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






You haven’t? Well Underbelly is the name. With two locations, North park and Little Italy give a hipster relaxing vibe. As soon as the door opens, amazing vibes are felt. Underbelly is a quiet place where noodles are loved, comfortable seating, and delicious drinks and food can be found. “ I love it here, I can come everyday,because everyone is so nice and the noodles are like being in heaven,” Joaquin Valdez, a customer, said.

 

At Underbelly, you can find delicious appetizers, buns, salads, rice bowls, and ramen. The most popular dish from Underbelly is the Underbelly ramen. Underbelly ramen has a soft boiled egg, chashu pork, and adobo pulled pork. One of the most popular drinks at Underbelly is called sake, a Japanese  alcoholic drink.

 

Underbelly has two locations one at the corner of Ups Street, and the other at the corner of Kettner Street. Next time you’re looking for a relaxing friendly place with a fair price, be sure to go to Underbelly.  

 

Ramen noodles can become your best friend, not just any but Underbelly ramen noodles.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags:

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Have you tried San Diego’s best ramen?

    climate

    California continues to burn while nearing end of the year

  • Have you tried San Diego’s best ramen?

    Culture

    Mesa offers assistance for students in need

  • Have you tried San Diego’s best ramen?

    News

    Wildfires leave Northern California Communities in Ruins

  • Have you tried San Diego’s best ramen?

    News

    St. Louis up in Arms

  • News

    Chancellor’s Forum Reveals News About Enrollment, No Budget Cuts.

  • Have you tried San Diego’s best ramen?

    Culture

    “It,” the horror remake that finally floats

  • Have you tried San Diego’s best ramen?

    News

    Trump administration rescinds DACA, hundreds rally to defend program

  • News

    Women survivors share their stories

  • Have you tried San Diego’s best ramen?

    Culture

    Protesters keep up the pressure to halt construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline

  • Have you tried San Diego’s best ramen?

    News

    Kluwe promotes tolerance at Mesa

Home
Have you tried San Diego’s best ramen?