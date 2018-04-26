VinDiego: the classy way to experience wine

VinDiego’s 6th annual wine festival held at Liberty Station in Point Loma was a wine lover’s haven. The quintessential San Diego weather added to the experience and made it the perfect day for sipping a glass of Rosé…or Cabernet, or Sauvignon Blanc. Red, white, or sparkling. The varieties were plentiful.

With over 40 wineries from Southern California in attendance, the festival boasted over 300 selections on wine for the festival goers. Anne Kay from Solterra Winery in Leucadia, California spoke about one of the selections they were offering: “So we’ve got the 2014 Mestizo, which is a GSM blend–Grenache, Syrah, and Mourvedre. The Grenache is coming from the Valle de Guadalupe in Baja, and the Syrah and Mourvedre are coming from local San Diego county.” Also from Solterrawas Gabriela Fazan, who explained another variety of wine they were serving. Fazan said, “You are also having a Rosé of Malbec right here. So all organic grapes, and it’s going to get lots of strawberries, and kind of dry on the finish. Feels almost like you’re walking through strawberry fields. Very summery.” When asked what type of food would pair well with the Rosé, Fazan mentioned the paella with chicken and chorizo that Solterra was also serving would accompany the wine nicely.

Wine always pairs well with delicious food, which was not lacking at the event. The wine and food festival showcased over 15 restaurants, serving unlimited tastings of mouthwatering bites. From smoked salmon on a mini pancake; to ceviche, paella, dessert trifles, and of course, cheese, no one in attendance left hungry. Danny Fancher, the director of food and beverage from Estancia hotel and spa in La Jolla, explained their dish saying their, “Achiote pork tostadas” would pair nicely with “either a Pinot Noir, or red blend with maybe Sangiovese Merlot.”

Wine, food, music, and beautiful weather, the VinDiego wine and food festival was a one for the books, and a great way to experience wine tasting.