Maverick’s Beach Club, the new craze in PB

Located in the heart of Pacific Beach, on Garnet Avenue, a new hot spot has set its place! Maverick’s Beach Club catches your eye as a 15,000 square foot property, standing three stories high, with five different bars. The furniture is very modern and aesthetic, with bright blues, yellows, and whites to create a fun, beach vibe. They have beautiful fireplaces and comfy lounge chairs, making it the perfect place to grab an appetizer and a glass of wine with your friends! On the weekends they set the mood for its young crowd as they have 5 different dj’s spinning electronic music, one for every room! Locals and tourists wait in the long line, eager to get in, packing nearly a thousand people on a busy night. They get a lot of foot traffic being so new to the bar scene.

Their food selection also has a boujie flare, as they have various amounts of seafood like grilled mahi mahi and smoked salmon.

This beach club sets the bar high for the Pacific Beach scene, as about 5 million dollars was put into building Maverick’s, so make sure to check out Maverick’s this summer after your beach day with friends!