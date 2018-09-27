Dramatic Arts Department takes audience down memory lane with newest play

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

San Diego Mesa College’s Dramatic Arts Department takes the audience back to their childhood with this newest play, “Peter and the Starcatcher.”

Semester after semester, Mesa’s Dramatic Arts Department opens its doors to the public with a new play. This year, “Peter and the Starcatcher” written by Rick Elice, directed by Kris Clark and Emmelyn Thayer will be performed by Mesa’s theatre company.

“Peter and the Starcatcher” is a play based on the 2004 novel by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson, also known as Peter Pan’s prequel, which was adapted by Rick Elice. It tells the story of characters Peter Pan, Mary Darling, Tinkerbell, and Hook before Peter Pan arrives to Neverland and meets the Lost Boys. The play is also divided in two acts, and was originally premiered in San Diego, at the La Jolla Playhouse in 2013 before being transferred to Off-Broadway on 2011 and opened on Broadway on 2012.

The play will be performed at Mesa’s theatre, the Apolliad Theatre, every Friday, Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. from October 12th to the 28th. Tickets are $20 for General Admission, $15 for Students and for Military, and $10 for SDCCD students, staff, and Mesa Neighbors.

For more information you can contact the Box Office at 619-388-2621, or go to Mesa’s Dramatic Arts Department website.